MediaTek Introduces New Helio G96 and Helio G88 Processors

MediaTek‘s Helio G series of processors gained two new members, unveiled by the Taiwanese manufacturer this Thursday (15). The company unveiled the Helio G96 and Helio G88, which bring advanced photography features and screen support with refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

Aimed at intermediate and basic cell phones, the new chipsets come with the mission of making available in cheaper models some features found in premium smartphones. The duo’s heaviest variant, the MediaTek Helio G96 has eight cores, two of which are 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 and six Cortex-A55.

The component is compatible with displays that have up to 120 Hz of frequency, either OLED or LCD type, and Full HD+ resolution, advancing in relation to the G95. Another improvement is in support for 108 MP camera sensors, lenses generally restricted to high-end devices.

Mobile phones equipped with the G96 chip will also have a faster 4G LTE connection, thanks to integration with the Cat-13 WorldMode modem, Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and UFS 2.2 storage. It is also worth mentioning the HyperEngine 2.0 Lite technology, which enables better gaming performance.

MediaTek Helio G88

Focused on entry-level cell phones, the Helio G88 processor has two Cortex-A75 cores operating at 2.00 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. Compatibility with 90 Hz screens is the same as the predecessor, G85, but the resolution now reaches 1080p+ against 720p+ of the old one (at the same refresh rate).

On models that bring the newly launched MediaTek chip, it will be possible to find cameras up to 64 MP. The lenses may be associated with hardware for portrait mode capture and technologies such as Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Camera Control Unit (CCU), among others.

The manufacturer has not yet confirmed when the two new products will be available on the market, but it is expected that the first models with these chipsets will arrive in stores soon.