MediaTek increases the game options with Helio G95

MediaTek announced its processors for smart gaming phones, called G90 and G90T, last year. The company is now expanding this series with a new option called G95. MediaTek Helio G95, which promises 5 percent more GPU performance, is described as an increased clocked version of the G90T. The processor, which still goes beyond 4G support and uses the same CPU design, stands in the same place as the G90T in terms of RAM and connectivity.

G95, produced with TSMC’s 12 nm architecture, has two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. The Mali G76 MC4 GPU is now running at 900MHz. Supporting 10 GB LPDDR4x RAM, the processor makes it possible to place UFS 2.1 storage areas on devices.

Helio G95 supports Full HD + resolution panels with 90Hz refresh rate. 64-megapixel camera sensors capable of recording 4K 30fps video are also in the coverage area of ​​the Helio G95. On the connectivity side, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

MediaTek Helio G95 will first appear in the Realme 7 series. Realme 7 series will be unveiled on September 3.



