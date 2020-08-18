MediaTek Dimensity 800U introduced! Features

MediaTek, one of the indispensable processors of mid-segment phones, announced its new processor. MediaTek Dimensity 800U has been announced but will it be released globally?

There has been a significant increase in the number of devices with 5G technology from last year to this year. In fact, the devices that include 5G, which should be seen as preparing these devices for the future, were mostly smartphones. In fact, 5G has been made a must-have for flagship-level phones released in the first half of the year. Now it is moving to mid-segment phones with MediaTek.

MediaTek Dimensity 800U announced: What are its features?

Everyone dreams of flagship phones, but the vast majority prefer mid-segment phones. As such, it is exciting that mid-segment smartphones will soon gain 5G capabilities.

MediaTek has launched a new mid-range 5G chipset in its Dimensity series. The chipset is called MediaTek Dimensity 800U and is intended for mid-range smartphones. MediaTek’s Dimensity series is preferred to provide 5G connection technology with high performance. Let’s take a look at the features offered by the latest Dimensity 800U.

The processor has an energy efficient backbone TSMC’s 7nm FinFET. What’s more, Dimensity 800U is positioned as an eight-core chipset. It contains two ARM Cortex-A76 cores with a speed of 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0GHz.

Talking about graphics, it comes with ARM’s Mali-G57 GPU. The chipset comes with an APU for better AI processing and other tasks. It supports LPDDR4X RAM (up to 2133 MHz) and has UFS 2.1 class storage.

Faster stronger

MediaTek Dimesnity 800U supports Full HD plus resolution and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. It is worth noting that besides HDR 10 plus video support, MediaTek also supports the exclusive MiraVision PQ engine with additional HDR optimizations for videos. It also stands out with its 64 Megapixel sensor as well as supporting quad camera setups. Other notable features include voice (VoW), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1. In addition to the voice assistant service, this chipset also includes dual microphone noise reduction technology.

The fact that Dimensity 800U includes 5G technology in addition to these advanced features makes the devices on which this chipset will be used very attractive. Because these devices, which are ready for 5G technology, which will become widespread in a few years, are said to be long-lasting.

Dimensity 800U comes with 5G dual SIM support, dual VoNR, sub 6GHz NSA / SA networks and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA). We call it 5G, but the biggest disadvantage of 5G is that it causes high power consumption. Considering this, MediaTek uses 5G UltraSave technology. In this case, it enables the processor to consume much less power.

According to MediaTek, Dimensity 800U offers up to 11 percent faster CPU performance compared to Dimensity 720. In addition, it offers 28 percent faster GPU performance.



