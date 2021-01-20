MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor officially announced

Until today, a new revolution has taken place in the Dimensity series, which has appeared with the 7 nm process. Dimensity 1200 and 1100, the first to use the Cortex A-78 core, are MediaTek’s first 6 nm chipsets.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 appeared with new features

The Dimensity 1200 is configured with the A-78 core main core running at 3.0GHz, three A78 cores at 2.6GHz and power-saving A55 cores running at 2.0GHz.

In comparison, the Dimensity 1000+ processor used an old A77 core running at 2.6 GHz. While these numbers gave exactly the same results as ARM’s official estimates, the 3.0 GHz A78 turned out to be 20 percent faster than the 2.6GHz A77. This is for single-threaded performance of course, because only one core in each chipset reaches these frequencies. Compared to the previous generations of the Dimensity 1200, overall CPU performance increased 22 percent and power efficiency increased 25 percent.

As for the Dimensity 1100, it doesn’t have such a main core. All four Cortex-A78 cores run at 2.6GHz. However, even without higher clock speeds, the 1100 has an architectural advantage, so the Dimensity has an edge over 1000+ in both single and multi-core performance.

Both chipsets use the same Mali-G77 graphics processor. Dimensity 1200 supports 168 Hz screen refresh rate, and its 5-core ISP can handle up to 200 Megapixel camera sensors. Also, with support for progressive HDR for 4K videos (three exposures are combined in a single frame), the dynamic range is increased by 40 percent.

Dimensity 1100 chip is also very powerful, with 144 Hz screens and support for a maximum 108 Megapixel camera sensor. Both processors are 20 percent faster in processing Night Shot and have special Night Mode for panoramas

Several companies, including Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo, support using MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chips. The new processors are expected to be launched with new phones in late March or early April.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 specifications

Processor

CPU Type 1: ARM Cortex-A78 @ up to 3GHz

CPU Type 2: ARM Cortex-A55 @ up to 2GHz

Cores: Eight (8)

CPU Bit: 64 bit

Screen

Maximum Screen Resolution: 2520 x 1080

Maximum Refresh Rate: 168 Hz

Memory And Storage

Memory Type: LPDDR4x

Maximum Memory Frequency: 4266 Mbps

Max Memory Size: 16GB

Storage type: UFS 3.1

Connection

Cellular Technologies: 2G / 3G / 4G / 5G Multi-Mode, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), 5G Carrier Aggregation (CA), CDMA2000 1x / EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), EDGE, 4G FDD / TDD, 5G FDD / TDD, GSM, TD-SCDMA, WDCDMA

Specific Functions: SA and NSA modes; SA Option2, NSA Option3 / 3a / 3x, NR TDD Band, NR FDD Band, DSS, NR DL 2CC, 200 MHz bandwidth, 4 × 4 MIMO, 256QAM NR UL 2CC, 2 × 2 MIMO, 256QAM VoNR / EPS fallback

Fastest Download Speed: 4.7 GB / s

Fastest Upload Speed: 2.5GB / s

GNSS: GPS L1CA + L5 / BeiDou B1I + B2a / Glonass L1OF / Galileo E1 + E5a / QZSS L1CA + L5 / NavIC

Wi-Fi Antenna: 2T2R

Wireless internet: Wi-Fi 6 (a / b / g / n / ac / ax)

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

FM Radio: Yes

Camera

Maximum Camera Support: 32 Megapixels + 16 Megapixels, 200 Megapixels

Maximum Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Camera Features: HDR-ISP (3 + 2) / Video HDR / Video NR / Video Bokeh / Video EIS / AI-Shutter / AI-AE / AI-AF / AI-AWB / AI-NR HDR / AI-HDR / AI -FD

Graphics