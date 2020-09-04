MediaTek Dimensity 1000C 5G mobile processor introduced. The company says that this new series offers advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, advanced display features and top-notch 5G experiences. The company also announced that LG Velvet, the first 5G smartphone to work with MediaTek in the US, will be available on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network with this new processor. It will be available in the USA from September 10th.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C 5G introduced

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C joins Dimensity chipsets that support 5G connection technology. The most important aspect of the mobile processor is the chipset that will be included in the first MediaTek supported 5G phone in the USA.

“From the world’s first standalone 5G data stream to collaboration on the first 5G chipset in America, T-Mobile and MediaTek have partnered to drive 5G innovation forward,” says Ryan Sullivan, VP of Product Development at T-Mobile.

Octa-core Dimensity 1000C is built on a 7nm process. The processor uses four ARM Cortex-A77 high-efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 high-efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz. It also has the ARM Mali-G57 MC5 GPU for graphics.

In terms of optics, Dimensity 1000C works well for phones with a resolution up to 64 Megapixels or with dual 32 Megapixel + 16 Megapixel camera setups. It supports shooting 4K video as well as features such as video bokeh, EIS and more. It supports WiFi 5, which is also mentioned in its naming, and also supports Bluetooth 5.1.

It also supports AV1 HDR for Netflix and AV1 codecs for YouTube. MediaTek is also working with Twitch to bring AV1 streaming to the mobile side. On the sound side, it also supports dual wake-up and dual screens. Let’s see which phone models will be used in the coming days.



