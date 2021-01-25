MediaTek can launch new Dimensity lines 700

As we know, MediaTek recently announced its first 6 nm processors. Known as Dimensity 1100 and 1200, they should power top-of-the-line smartphones, with Realme already confirming the use of chipsets.

However, anyone who thinks that MediaTek will use the 6 nm process on its intermediate chips is mistaken. According to information from China, the next processors in the Dimensity 700 and 800 lines must be produced in 10 nm or 12 nm.

MediaTek’s intention is to continue offering inexpensive processors to expand its market share in 5G. Thus, these chips bet on good performance in games and mainly in support for the new connection.

For now, MediaTek remains completely silent about the leaks involving its mid-range processors. Anyway, Chinese sources already confirm that the manufacturer should introduce the chip of the Dimensity 700 line first.

Rumors indicate that it will be announced between April and June. On the other hand, the Dimensity 800 should make its debut at MWC 2021, which should take place between June 28th and July 1st.

On the other hand, this year we have no rumor or leak involving the Dimensity 600. The processor should be announced at the end of last year, but MediaTek may have given up on that chipset.

Looking forward to expanding the Dimensity line in the global market?