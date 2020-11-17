MediaTek buys Intel’s power management unit

Intel sold the modem unit to Apple last year. The company has now disposed of another unit. Intel has signed with MediaTek to sell the power management chip unit Enpirion. The $ 85 million deal needs approval from the authorities for it to be valid.

Enpirion unit; It offers integrated high frequency power solutions for FPGA circuits, on-board chips, processor units and application-specific circuits. In short, power management tools are provided with this unit for devices that come with a power supply.

Richtek made the purchase on behalf of MediaTek. The Taiwanese manufacturer aims to improve the overall scale of its operations with this acquisition.

This agreement between Intel and MediaTek will not have much of an impact on the smart phone. However, it is stated that MediaTek’s position and competitiveness in the market can increase thanks to this acquisition.



