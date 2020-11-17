MediaTek buys Intel’s enterprise power solutions

MediaTek, one of the leading companies producing mobile chipsets, announced that it has purchased assets related to the Intel Enpirion power solutions product line through its subsidiary Richtek.

MediaTek plans to expand its product line to provide integrated high frequency and high efficiency power solutions used in FPGA, SoC, CPU and ASIC for enterprise-level system applications.

The company believes that expanding its product range in this segment will help it scale up operations, improve business performance and increase competitiveness.

MediaTek is actively developing the server side (ASIC) and has also received an order from Google to integrate the Intel Enpirion product line, according to shared information. The company wants to be able to offer more complete solutions with its server layout, especially in 5G base stations.



