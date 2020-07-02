MediaTek Announces World’s First Wi-Fi 6 Supported TV Processor ‘S900’

MediaTek announced its new processor S900, developed for smart televisions, in an event it organized. The processor, which is the first in the world with its Wi-Fi 6 support, draws attention with its 8K resolution compatibility. According to MediaTek, this processor will be used on a Samsung television for the first time.

MediaTek, which produces processors for mostly input and middle segment devices, has become popular recently. The company has now organized an event and announced the new processor S900, which it designed for smart televisions. With this processor, MediaTek seems to be mindful of smart television manufacturers.

The most striking aspect of the MediTek S900 is that it supports 8K resolution. The S900, which can convert digital signals from video to image signals, offers a smooth video playback thanks to this feature. In addition, the processor powered by artificial intelligence; It promises a unique experience in subjects such as clarity, accuracy and consistency of colors, contrast and even preventing color loss during movement.

MediaTek S900 has a unique capability. This capability supports Wi-Fi 6, a new technology. This feature, which has not been found in any smart television processor to date, makes MediaTek S900 the only one in its field. The company also states that Samsung will be the first smart television manufacturer to use this processor. This shows that Samsung will introduce a smart TV with Wi-Fi 6 support, which will offer 8K resolution in the future.

According to the statements made by MediaTek, the S900 is powered by ARM Cortex-A73 cores. Supporting this power with the Mali-G52 GPU, the S900 is prepared to offer a unique experience for users. The processor, which also supports HDR 10+, can play 8K resolution content at 60 fps and 4K resolution videos at 120 fps.



