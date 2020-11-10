MediaTek announces new processors for mobile phones

During the Mediatek Executive Summit 2020, an online event that took place on Tuesday (10), MediaTek announced the new Dimensity 700 chipsets, for smartphones with 5G support, and MT8195 and MT8192 for Chromebooks.

Dimensity 700

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 is a SoC based on 7 nanometer lithography and has an integrated 5G modem. Made to equip cheaper smartphones, the chip aims to help manufacturers to massify 5G – a reality that is still a long way from Brazilians due to the lack of fifth generation mobile networks. The processor is also ready to receive camera sensors over 64 MP and work with features like smart portrait mode.

The Dimensity 700 has two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz on its octa-core CPU, but MediaTek has not yet provided details on the SoC GPU. According to the company, the maximum download speeds with the DImensity 700 can reach up to 2.77Gbps.

MediaTek MT8195 and MT8192 for Chromebooks

The new MT8195 chipset has 6 nanometer lithography and was made with premium devices in mind, with its four A78 cores that work with four A55 cores. The ARM Mali G57 GPU can handle up to three displays simultaneously. The AI ​​processing unit is MediaTek APU 3.0, which provides processing of up to 4 trillion operations per second.

MT8192 focuses on more affordable Chromebooks, with Cortex-A76 cores paired with A55 cores. The chip also has an older APU, the APU 2.0, which provides up to 2.4 trillion operations per second.



