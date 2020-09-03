MediaTek announces Helio G95 chip for 4G gamers phones

This Tuesday (1st), MediaTek announced its most powerful chip for 4G phones, the Helio G95. The processor features specifications very similar to the previous generation chip (Helio G90), but has a higher clocked GPU and supports a higher resolution screen, as well as up to four rear cameras.

Cost-effective mobile gamers

The Helio G95 is the most advanced chip in this series, so far. The processor has eight cores, two Cortex-A76, up to 2.05 GHz, and six Cortex-A55, up to 2 GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G76, with a maximum clock of 900 MHz, 100 MHz more than the Helio G90 GPU.

The new chip brings improvements to HyperEngine technology, which makes it even more powerful for games and media applications. It supports a maximum configuration of up to 10 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, combined with USF 2.1 storage. For an even better visual experience, the Helio G95 supports Full HD + (2520 x 1080 pixels) and HDR10 screen resolution.

Support for rear cameras has also been improved: the new generation of the chip supports up to four lenses, including a 64 MP sensor, a 48 MP sensor and a 24 MP + 16 MP sensor. These cameras, by the way, will be able to use artificial intelligence resources to obtain an even better result in capturing images.

The chip also has a technology to activate the device through voice commands using up to two words and is equipped with a low consumption DSP, which saves energy in applications that need to be running in the background, such as assistants of voice.

The Helio G95 is intended for intermediate phones with advanced features, but which have a lower price. Therefore, the chip does not support 5G networks. This makes it ideal for equipping smartphones for game fans who don’t want to invest a lot in a high-end device.



