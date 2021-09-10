MediaTek Announces Company 900T Chip For Tablets and Notebooks

The manufacturer MediaTek announced this Thursday (9) a new chipset aimed at tablets, notebooks and other portable devices that are not top-of-the-line. The Kompanio 900T will target intermediate or entry-level models focused on long battery life, with artificial intelligence functions, games and wired or wireless connectivity, including 5G mobile data, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The chipset is built on a 6-nanometer architecture and combines eight Cortex-A78 and six Cortex-A55 processing cores, plus a Mali-G68 model GPU and MediaTek’s own APU for AI-oriented processing. The component is compatible with LPDDR5 standard memories and UFS 3.1 storage, as well as screens with 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The built-in MiraVision graphics engine, by MediaTek, still guarantees conversion of conventional content to an “almost HDR” quality, with support for videos with the HDR10+ standard.

Availability

According to the manufacturer, models that have the Kompanio 900T will be released “soon”, and several orders from partner brands have already been carried out, including tablets and Chromebooks. With that in mind, the trend is for the first products equipped with the chipset to appear on the market over the next few months.