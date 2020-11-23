Media Markt Black Friday 2020: video games deals

The red color chain also applies dozens of discounts on games, consoles and packs. We choose the best options to recommend you.

Media Markt also joins Black Friday. The well-knwn chain of stores has adapted in Spain to guarantee discounts on thousands of products from its website and in stores, express shipping in 24/48 hours and free shipping for purchases of more than 49 euros. For video game players there is also good news, with games, consoles and packs at prices below the usual. We recommend the most interesting ones.

Because Media Markt, apart from electronics, has downgraded many titles of all companies, genres and types. Here below we will leave you a list with discounts on games and consoles that have availability at the time of publication of the article.

The best deals on consoles on Media Markt for Black Friday 2020

Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con, Blue and Red + Captain Tsubasa and Sonic Mania (download codes) for 359 euros

Xbox One S White 1 TB for 199.99 euros

The best deals on games on Media Markt for Black Friday 2020

FIFA 21 for PS4 for 39.90 euros

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS4 for 59.90 euros

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch for 45.90 euros

The Last of Us Part II for PS4 for 36.90 euros

Gears 5 for Xbox One for 6.90 euros

Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch for 45.90 euros

Persona 5 Royal for PS4 for 25.90 euros

Death Stranding for PS4 for 19.90 euros

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit with Luigi’s car for 84.90 euros

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for PS4 for 39.90 euros

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for 49.90 euros

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 for 36.90 euros



