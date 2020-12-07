Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, impressions.

We play the new Respawn Entertainment title created only for Virtual Reality as an agent of the OSS against the Nazis.

Medal of Honor is part of the history of the video game. It is undeniable to recognize the saga for its role in first-person action games set in great conflicts of humanity, such as World War II. Although that role has been somewhat forgotten by the emergence and success of Call of Duty, the series created by Peter Hirschmann does not want to be forgotten, and this is where Above and Beyond comes in, the new installment exclusively for virtual reality. We are already playing with the final version and here we bring you our first impressions of feeling inside a war… from the prism of a video game. In other words: the aesthetics of the show and the movie touch.

It is difficult to know how a skirmish like World War II was lived through eyes, those of the video game, which offer a spectacular and cinematographic construction of what several of the historical encounters that we have known and read in history books entailed. That is why we cannot say that Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is like reliving the hard battle against the Nazi army from within, but it is a way of living from within … what had always been recreated from the outside in the form video game. The enemy as a target and a comprehensive virtual experience, this time in the literal sense.

In the title we put ourselves in the shoes of an agent of the Office of Strategic Services in the middle of the war in Europe. After surviving a battle, we are promoted to this role so that, by contacting colleagues in France, we begin to fight from within to end the German army at the hands of the French Resistance. With this premise, we start a video game that inherits the narrative, setting and development of the great war games of recent years. The great attraction of the new Medal of Honor is not so much to tell us something from an unprecedented point of view, but to feel it from a new perspective such as Virtual Reality. And although it doesn’t always work, it has some very interesting features.

The first thing is to talk about control. We have played with Oculus Rift S, and the way to interact with our surroundings is as follows: we can move and rotate the camera with the analog sticks (naturally, also turning on ourselves with the helmet, which is why we are in virtual reality ). Playing standing up, the typical actions of stooping or tilting we do with our own body. To all this, we can carry a total of four weapons, two on the hips -small- and two holding them by the shoulders. To aim, everything is manual: take a rifle with both hands, aim through its iron sight and shoot. A button to drop the ammunition, take the new one from the hip, put it on and remove the safety.

Everything comes out quite naturally, with the agility that the fact of being a video game leaves us: if we leave the weapon, which we have to hold with the side button of the Oculus controls, it will be stored directly in the area of ​​our body . To throw grenades, the same: we take it from the chest, we remove the ring (yes, with our mouth if we want) and we throw it. Or the syringes to heal us, very Half-Life: Alyx, taking it and sticking it in this case in our chest. In a few minutes and after the tutorial we understand how everything works. Another thing is knowing how to shoot and kill enemies the first time.



