Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, analysis

We analyzed EA and Respawn’s game for Virtual Reality with many moments to remember, but also not a few ups and downs.

Medal of Honor is back, and it does so with an unprecedented format so far: virtual reality. Since its announcement, we were not a few who followed with interest what one of the mythical sagas could tell us in this of recreating historical war conflicts. More than by the name of a series that has been off for some time, by the fact that Respawn Entertainment is behind it. Names like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall, or Apex precede them. A study that is synonymous with a guarantee of success and that when it comes to shooting in the first person, they know a while. So being linked to a major project for Oculus attracted a lot of attention. The result is that sometimes it is brilliant, but other – and not a few – not exactly what we expected.

We already talked in a preview earlier in the week of what we had played in the first of the six missions – not counting the prologue – in the game. We liked seeing the handling of the weapons, as well as certain moments of pure immersion that we had never experienced in a shooter like this. In return, we noticed that the enemy artificial intelligence was not at a great level and that many times, we felt we were more in a Time Crisis than in a virtual reality FPS. First thoughts and feelings that have been amplified, shaped, and in some cases changed. This is our final rating for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

It all starts with a prologue in which we barely make it out of a war zone alive after saving not a few comrades. Once in the hospital, we are checked, it is seen that we are in condition and we are invited to join the OSS to help the French Resistance against the Nazi siege in World War II. Before all this, a doctor begins to calibrate what we are going to see and feel while playing. From the on-screen indicators to how to interact with the Oculus Rift S controls, going through other tasks. Everything is in order.

With the left stick we move, with the head we can look where we want and with the right stick we change, not continuously (it is missing) but in sections, where the camera is pointing. the side buttons of the controls allow us to take the weapons and leave them ready, so that the buttons on our index fingers serve to shoot. The game is quite agile and accessible when it comes to weapons: each one is in a different place: the pistol on the hip, two large weapons on the shoulders. The grenades, in the chest, where we stick the syringes to regain vitality. And to reload, we place the ammunition where it touches and remove the safety.

Although everything is designed to react quickly, it is true that it does not have the level of interaction and physics that Half-Life: Alyx, or the last Walking Dead. Surely it is not fair to compare it with the Valve game, because the comparisons lose them all, but it is a recent reference, from this year, and the differences there are palpable. The feeling is that we are in the middle of a world with which we have limited interaction, and that in 2020 is no longer valid. It is no longer enough. In any case, the handling of weapons is the most immersive in the game.

In normal mode, aiming has its crumb. We have to look carefully through the iron sight of the American rifle, calculate the recoil of the machine guns well and aim with a steady arm with the pistol. It’s without a doubt the best thing about the new Medal of Honor: how we realistically interact with each type of weapon to land a headshot. Also with snipers and their remote sights, which we enlarge or reduce with the movement of our head. Each weapon has its handling and it shows. And it is appreciated. In fact, we highly recommend not testing the game in easy mode, because the target loses all its grace and with it, a large part of the game.



