MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries arrives at the end of the month for PS4 and PS5

Available now for PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries also got a date to dock on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: September 23rd. Confirmation was made in an official statement from Sold Out and Piranha Games on the official PlayStation blog.

According to the information released, the game will hit stores bringing the DLC Heroes of the Inner Sphere, in addition to allowing the use of features present in the PlayStation 5 controller and cooperative crossplay with other versions of the title.

Finally, it was also mentioned that players who do not have the add-on content pack can enjoy its content normally, as long as the match host owns this add-on.