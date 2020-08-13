Measure for fake accounts on instagram: It will be deleted!

Undoubtedly, the most unpleasant thing about social media is the large number of fake accounts. Giant companies that have taken many steps to prevent this, unfortunately, cannot take adequate measures and these “fake account problems” continue. In addition, Instagram is determined to introduce new measures for fake accounts. Here is the measure Instagram will take to prevent fake accounts:

Instagram takes action for fake accounts: some accounts will be disabled

Instagram is taking new steps to root out bots or fake accounts. If Instagram suspects accounts identified as “fake accounts,” it will ask users to verify their identity. In this case, fake accounts will be prevented by taking stricter measures.

New measures will of course not be applicable to all users. It will only be identified as a suspicious move if the suspect, that is, the vast majority of followers come from outside the region where the account is located. Automatic follower growth is also positioned as one of these suspicious behaviors.

According to the new shared rules, suspicious accounts will be asked for official authentication first. If these accounts fail to verify, they will show the posts they make on Instagram to less followers, and if this situation continues, they may delete the account in question completely.

It is known that Facebook’s move was made to prevent the spread of false information in the 2020 elections in the USA or to prevent accounts opened for propaganda purposes, in other words, to control it. Instagram is taking such a step on behalf of fake accounts, but Facebook has been using this method of verification for some time.



