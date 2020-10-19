Meaningful move from MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, which bought 38 thousand 250 BTC in the past months, started to redirect the domain name hope.com to Bitcoin.

A meaningful move for Bitcoin came from the US-based business intelligence company MicroStrategy, which completed its $ 425 million Bitcoin purchase last month.

The US-based software giant started redirecting its domain name hope.com to a page with educational content about Bitcoin. “Hope” means “hope” in Turkish.

Directed from Hope.com and found on the official website of MicroStrategy, the company’s CEO Michael Saylor’s statements about Bitcoin and his publications about Bitcoin, as well as the famous Bitcoin advocate and trainer Andreas Antonopoulos from Bitcoin’s white paper. There are also various ingredients ranging from flour vidos.

Saylor said that Bitcoin represents hope for billions of people who need an economic empowerment tool. Saylor has been making statements about Bitcoin intensively since the day MicroStrategy bought Bitcoin. The CEO, who posted almost exclusively about Bitcoin this month, has used the word “Bitcoin” 30 times so far.

Sold Voice.com to EOS’s company

MicroStrategy is the company that sold the domain name Voice.com to EOS’s developer company Block.one last year. Block.one paid $ 30 million to MicroStrategy to get this domain name. It is stated that the company also owns domains such as Wisdom.com, Strategy.com and Glory.com.



