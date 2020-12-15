MCU: Robert Downey Jr. comments on farewell to Stark

It wasn’t easy for Marvel fans to say goodbye to Iron Man, now that the studio’s project production has entered its fourth phase. But for Robert Downey Jr., the feeling is one of gratitude and learning.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Tony Stark’s interpreter commented on the goodbye to the character and his work on the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

“I did everything I could with this character and I can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start to look back and realize that this is all part of the journey and things end. I am lucky and forever I am grateful to have arrived where I arrived “, analyzes the actor.

Since the launch of Iron Man in 2008, Tony Stark has become one of the MCU’s greatest characters, appearing in nine studio films, as well as making guest appearances in other productions in the same universe.

“Each project is different. Interpreting Tony / Iron Man was difficult and I worked really hard,” says Downey Jr.

With Tony Stark’s ending in Avengers: Endgame (2019), he commented on the learnings of the journey.

“I had an incredible ten-year history with Marvel that was creatively satisfying. Now I have a lot more ambition to do things I’ve never done before. Evolving is the key – the worst thing you can do is to get in your way. (…) As an actor, every time I receive a script now, I think about the commitment and the time I would be away from my wife and my children “, highlights Tony Stark’s interpreter.

Robert Downey Jr.’s career undeniably took off after his entry into the MCU, but before that he had already been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his work on Chaplin (1992).

The MCU’s next release is Black Widow, on May 7, 2021.



