MCU: Phase 4 Characters who Can take on Kang in the Kang Dynasty

Given the ecstatic news that Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Kang is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is likely the next big bad following Thanos. In much the same way Thanos started off in Phase 1 as a background character and came to fruition in Phase 3, Kang got his introduction in Phase 4 as the He Who Remains variant, but it won’t be until Phase 6 that the villain goes head-to-head with The Avengers.

That means Phase 4 characters are likely to play a role in that big battle, but it is unclear who could stand a chance against the time-traveling conqueror. Considering Phase 4 started with WandaVision and will finish with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, some very powerful characters will have to step up to stop Kang the Conqueror.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi in the MCU is different than the comic book character. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a great fighter, and even Captain America has great respect for him. However, his only power is controlling his chi and that wouldn’t be enough to stop someone like Kang, with his futuristic weapons.

However, in the MCU, Shang-Chi has more powers than just self-control. He has his own father’s Ten Rings, and those can match Kang’s weapons when it comes to pure power. With his access to these weapons, Shang-Chi vs. Kang could be a great battle.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange was already one of the most powerful MCU heroes in the movies when the Avengers battled Thanos and kept Thanos off balance until the snap took him out of the fight. Even with him dusting, Strange was still instrumental in beating Thanos in the end, and he could provide a lot of problems for Kang.

Strange is even more powerful now than he was before, thanks to the effects of the Darkhold, but that also provides him with dangers to his well-being. Strange, with his new ally Clea, should be a threat to Kang, but he will have to keep himself in check when exploring the multiverse.

Wong

Wong has surprisingly become the most important person in MCU’s Phase 4. He was a key ally in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, showing he was still playing a big role in keeping Earth’s heroes together. And soon, he will also be in She-Hulk to handle the situation regarding the Abomination.

This means he might play the role of Nick Fury in the upcoming phases, especially since he is the Sorcerer Supreme. He will be a key role in fighting Kang if this is true, and he has all the magic in the world at his disposal.

America Chavez

America Chavez has one thing that could really throw Kang for a loop. Unlike other heroes and villains, and Kang alike, there is only one America Chavez. She is a unique being in the multiverse, and there is nothing Kang can do to her without directly targeting her.

America is also extremely powerful. She can punch a hole in the multiverse, which can lead her and her allies after Kang if he tries to slip away. She is incredibly strong and powerful, and even more important, she will never give up. She is the wildcard against Kang.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight, on his own, is not a threat to Kang. However, the mixture of Marc Spector and the moon god Khonshu could provide a lot of problems for the conqueror. Khonshu has a lot of untapped powers, and he is still fully in control of Moon Knight’s body, even if Marc and Steven Grant don’t know this yet.

If Kang attacks Earth, Khonshu will be there to defend it, and his avatar will have full access to his powers in the fight. Of course, if Moon Knight proved, in the comics, to be a threat to Mephisto, he should also prove to be a viable warrior in the battles with Kang.

Loki

Loki is the only person to have experience with Kang so far. The first appearance of the villain was in the Loki Disney+ series, although he never used the name Kang there. In the finale of that first season, Sylvie – the best life-action Loki variant – killed Kang at the end of time.

If a Loki variant can kill Kang, the MCU version of Loki should be able to so as well. He is also a wildcard since no one knows he is still alive outside of the Time Variance Authority, who might be haunting Kang variants in the second season of Loki.

Thor

Another person who should be able to handle Kang without much problem is Thor. However, much like the comics, Marvel likes to keep him out of big fights until he is needed. Thor and his new adopted daughter are off-planet, saving other worlds, so he might be occupied for a little while.

However, if Kang brings about an incursion that could destroy the entire universe, Thor will be back. Not only could Thor beat Kang, as he did with Thanos when he beheaded him and Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, he has more to fight for with a little girl now under his care.

Hulk

Hulk was so powerful in the MCU that the movies had to take him off the board completely in Avengers: Infinity War, just so Thanos would have a chance. In Avengers: Endgame, the MCU nerfed Hulk by making him smart and thereby making him no longer a hero with unlimited strength.

As the She-Hulk trailers showed, Hulk might be very smart now, but he is not as strong as his newly powered cousin. However, if the chips are down, and Smart Hulk needs to get angry, he could always revert back to his rampaging former self, and that would be enough to smash Kang.

She-Hulk

Hulk is the strongest there is until the recent She-Hulk trailers showed there was a new powerhouse in the MCU. That first trailer showed that She-Hulk was stronger and more agile than her cousin. She is also in complete control of her mindset and that is an important distinction.

While She-Hulk in the comics and the trailers for her Disney+ show reveals that she would rather fight in the courtroom than on the streets, she will end up fighting eventually. If she is stronger than Hulk, Kang won’t want to make her angry.

The Eternals

The Eternals were left in a mess of disarray at the end of their MCU movie. Before this, there wasn’t anyone on Earth as powerful as this team, who remained out of the battles to protect Earth because of their pledge to only fight Deviants. That promise has ended, but the Eternals were also destroyed at the same time.

Ikarus killed Ajak, and then he took his own life after his defeat. Sprite was depowered. Gilgamesh died to protect Thena. After the last battle, Thena, Makkari, and Druig left Earth and found Thanos’ brother Eros in space. Finally, Arishem showed up and took Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos, leaving no Eternals on Earth. However, if Kang is as big a threat as expected, Arishem could return the Eternals to Earth, and they are more than enough to stop the conqueror once and for all.