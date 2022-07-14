MCU Mutant Reveal Supports 2 Huge X-Men In Captain Marvel 2 Theories

Warning: spoilers of the 6th episode of “Miss Marvel” are ahead!

The final reveal of Ms. Marvel’s mutant implies that two huge rumors about the X-Men may appear in “Miracles” or in the near future. Currently, the X-Men are not yet part of the mainstream Marvel cinematic universe. Anyone with abilities has just recently been called “enhanced people” by the Damage Control Department. There was also no direct mention of mutants or mutant species until the finale of the first season of “Miss Marvel”, where Bruno checks Kamala Khan and tells her that there is a mutation in her DNA. She dismisses it as a trifle, and the season of the series is coming to an end. This is the first time mutants are mentioned on Earth-616 MCU. On the other hand, the Earth-838 universe has mutants as part of the world, which is implied by the appearance of Professor X as part of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At the moment, these are the only two references to mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and both are part of Phase 4 of the MCU. Since these events took place as part of the beginning of Phase 4, it is much more likely that these hints that mutants are on their way to the Marvel universe. The inclusion of Miss Marvel as a mutant will also change things in the Marvel universe, as she will become the first Earth-616 mutant to be introduced to the viewing audience.

The two most frequently mentioned actors of the upcoming joint movie “Miracles” (which will include Kamala Khan, Carol Danvers and Monica Rambo) are Rogue from the X-Men and the Starjammers, who are basically a version of the X-Men. Guardians of the Galaxy. Rogue is a super—powered mutant with a unique ability to absorb and steal people’s powers, remove their memories, physical strength and someone’s superpowers. The Starjammers are a motley crew similar to the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are space pirates and created a home for Captain Marvel after she left Earth. That they will appear in the sequel to “Captain Marvel” is much more likely now that it has been confirmed that Kamala is a mutant, given that Iman Vellani reprises his role in the film “Phase 4”.

What Rogue and Starjammers will Mean for Marvels and MCU X-Men

Rogue’s inclusion in “Miracles” would mean she could be the supervillain of the story, as her first appearance in the comics was the bad guy. Thus, including her in the cast will confirm that the X-Men are coming to the MCU, but not all at once. If they end up including Rogue in “Miracles,” she will mark the beginning of moviegoers being able to enjoy the X-Men in the MCU, and the potential downfall of Carol Danvers as Rogue steals her powers and memories in the comics. Throughout the comics, Rogue and Carol Danvers constantly have a hostile relationship, and her appearance can also mean a great villain for the cast of “Miracles”. Providing Marvels with a mutant villain would also be appropriate for the film’s first main antagonist Kamala.

The inclusion of the Starjammers in the MCU will mean that they will most likely follow a story in which Carol Danvers loses everything and retreats from earth to travel with the Starjammers. Starjammers may mean the end of Captain Marvel as people know her, but also a place where Carol Danvers can find solace, as Thor did with Guardians of the Galaxy. Her exploits with Starjammers may also explain where Carol Danvers was in the five years after the explosion. If they make Starjammers as attractive as Guardians of the Galaxy, they will become a strong and long-awaited team joining the MCU. These two mutants joining “Miracles” marked a bright future for the MCU and showed people how mutants would be presented to moviegoers.

