MCU Must Avoid 1 Smart Hulk Mistake With Captain America

Steve Rogers is no longer Captain America, and KVM should be careful not to repeat the mistake of the Clever Hulk in Avengers: Finale with the character. More than three years after the “Finale”, the consequences of the film continue to have an impact on the MCU. Since nothing has been announced about Avengers 5, the MCU’s Phase 4 is taking its time to introduce new heroes and better develop the old ones, including Sam Wilson’s journey from Falcon to Captain America. However, Bruce Banner’s story in Phase 4 still suggests a problem related to the fact that the main events from the “Finale” are being revised or forgotten.

The death of Thanos and the return of all those who were killed by the Click marked the end of the Infinity Saga, but also became a new chapter for the Avengers and the MCU as a whole. The founding members of the Avengers, such as Iron Man and Black Widow, were dead, Steve Rogers retired after living decades in the past, and the Hulk was now a Smart Hulk—a form in which Banner and the Hulk could coexist. Although this change in the status quo is now felt in Phase 4, there is always a risk that the MCU will try to return everything to what it was.

One major example of this is the return of the Smart Hulk to his Bruce Banner form in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After the Finale paid so much attention to the seemingly irreversible transformation of the Smart Hulk, it took KVM less than two years to edit it and bring Banner back for the post-credits scene. Given this precedent, it is likely that the MCU will also go down the same path where Steve Rogers will be an older man, which would be a mistake. In 2021, there were reports that Chris Evans was in talks to return to the MCU, and the actor always seemed more open to returning to the franchise than Robert Downey Jr. However, Evans’ return as the young Captain America would somehow make it the second time the MCU returns to the “Finale” solution, and it would lessen the impact of the film and lower the stakes for the rest of the MCU.

Steve Rogers’ Captain America May Still Appear After the Final

Having original Avengers actors like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans reprise their roles at some point won’t be such a big deal, especially given the importance of these names to the franchise’s history, but recreating the events from “The Finale.” as fast as it happened with the Smart Hulk in Shang Chi, that’s the problem. Decisions such as the disappearance of Bruce Banner’s uniform or Steve Rogers experiencing all his lost years in the past are bold, and therefore they should be taken further, at least for a while. What the MCU’s plans are for Bruce Banner and the Smart Hulk in “The Hulk Woman” remains to be seen, but the return of a young Steve Rogers doesn’t make much sense at the moment – especially considering that the MCU has a new Captain America, Sam Wilson.

“The Finale” is undoubtedly the most important movie in the MCU, at least in terms of the stakes, and therefore should not be so easily revised. KVM are known for planning for years ahead, which makes the retcon of the Smart Hulk even more strange. If Chris Evans ever returns to the role of Steve Rogers, the MCU will have to find a smart way to do it—one that doesn’t detract from the importance of “Avengers: Finale.”