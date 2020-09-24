MCU goes to 2021: Marvel Studios delays Black Widow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe once again rearranges its release schedule due to the global coronavirus crisis: new dates confirmed.

The global crisis of the coronavirus continues to hit the film industry with further delays in theatrical releases, as well as in the ongoing shootings of new film productions. So much so, that Marvel Studios and Disney have had to move again to postpone, once again, their next releases, now delaying Black Widow to May 2021 instead of the last known date of November of this year, displacing turn the next two films, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, now scheduled for July and November, respectively.

New dates confirmed for the UCM

Thus, Black Widow will now premiere on May 7, 2021, the date on which Shang-Chi was to be released, a film that passes to July 9, 2021, exchanging the premiere order with Eternals, now scheduled for November 5 from 2021; a new dance of dates that leaves 2020 without any Marvel Studios premiere in theaters and that, surely, will end up displacing the following productions of the already announced Phase 4, of which nothing has been said in the official statement.

Nothing has been said about Spider-Man 3 (working title), whose premiere was set for December 2020 after its last delay along with other Disney films; Given the proximity with the new date of Eternals (November), we will see if finally Spidey goes to 2022. As we say, nothing has been said about the rest of the scheduled films, such as Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022) , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022), Black Panther 2 (May 6, 2022), and Captain Marvel 2 (July 8, 2022).



