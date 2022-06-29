MCU fans have torn up John Krasinski’s Short-lived role in Fantastic 4

Attention: This article contains spoilers for “Doctor Strange 2”.

Marvel fans ridicule John Krasinski’s cameo role in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness. The film, which premiered on May 6, 2022, continues the events of the 2021 mega-hit “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home” and sends Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) back to the multiverse as he tries to protect America jumping from reality. Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from the heartbroken Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The latter sought out a mystical folio known as the Darkhold to give her the power to take America’s ability and use it to find a universe where her children are still alive.

One of these universes puts Doctor Strange face to face with the Illuminati, a secret clique of Marvel characters, including Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel Maria Rambo (Lashana Lynch), Carl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (Krasinski). The appearances of all these characters in this alternate vision of the Marvel universe were short-lived, as the Scarlet Witch quickly dealt with them during a violent scene that pushed the film to the PG-13 rating limit, including Captain Carter’s vibranium shield. cut her in half. Reed Richards Had one of the Most Egregious deaths of All: he stretched out so much that he began to look like spaghetti.

Recently, the director of “Doctor Strange 2″ Sam Raimi announced that Kevin Feige chose Krasinski for the role of Reed Richards after seeing a lot of fan casting. In response to this, many MCU fans began to wonder why this fan casting took place at all, claiming that Krasinski was not impressed in this role. In fact, fans on Twitter are more cruel to Krasinski’s Reed Richards than to the Scarlet Witch herself. Check out some of their responses to this news below:

In their responses to the news about Krasinski, fans also shared people who, in their opinion, should play Richards in the real MCU movie “Fantastic Four”, which is currently without a director after John Watts dropped out of the project. Although there is a certain amount of irony, given the fact that this new fan casting is a response to people who think that the previous fan casting went badly, some interesting names certainly come up. The list of potential Mr. Fiction writers includes the star of “Midnight Mass” Hamish Linklater, Anson Mount from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (who was actually part of the Illuminati, like his character “Inhumans”, Black Thunder), Bill Hader from “Barry” and “Ghosts of the House on the Hill”. Rahul Kohli.

However, the person who ends up in the real “Fantastic Four” movie most likely won’t answer the fans’ demands if Marvel has learned its lesson. While that announcement is still on the horizon, the debate over Krasinski’s inclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is raging. Given the fact that this conversation is still taking place almost two months after the release of the film, this topic is likely to excite viewers for quite some time.