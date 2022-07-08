MCU fans compare Gorr to the Scarlet Witch in the movies “Love and Thunder”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic universe react to “Thor: Love and Thunder”, noting the similarities between the Butcher God Gorr and the Scarlet Witch. Continuing the arc of the character Wanda Maximoff from the Disney+ series “Vandavision”, which ended with her studying the Darkhold, the fan-favorite sorcerer Elizabeth Olsen returned to the MCU as the main villain in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which premiered on May 6. 4 tells the story of Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular sorcerer, who protects America Chavez jumping through the multiverse from the Scarlet Witch, who wants to use her powers to reunite with Billy and Tommy, the sons she created in Westview.

After Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder is the last chapter in the fourth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe. Written and directed by Takiya Waititi, the film reveals Chris Hemsworth’s intention to leave his superhero days behind and try to find inner peace, although he is forced to return to action due to the appearance of Gorr, the Butcher God portrayed by the incomparable Christian Bale. . As usual, Marvel’s secretive marketing campaign did not reveal Gorr’s exact motives before his release, but now that fans have watched the film, they are beginning to realize the stark similarities between the two villains of the fourth phase of the MCU.

Soon after seeing Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, MCU fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the similarities between the Scarlet Witch and Gorr, the Butcher God. To compare the two villains, Twitter user @liziescoven_ compared two quotes from the “Multiverse of Madness”, “Love and Thunder”: Wanda states: “I’m not a monster, Stephen, I’m a mother,” and Gorr asks, “What kind of father?” will I be if I stop?”

Yes, if you compare them, MoM was better. The Scarlet Witch was a real villain and slaughtered everyone. I wanted to see the same thing with Gorr (who had a LOT of potential if Taika and Kevin Feige had let it happen), because Christian Bale was great from the very beginning of the film. ++

— Kardelen (@nikolatexla) July 8, 2022

And also the fact that Wanda is alive, and Gorr is dead and can’t even spend time with his daughter.😂

— AVATAR OF THE SCARLET WITCH (@QUEENSCARLETWI1) July 8, 2022

Such a teenager. At least the Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange had character development. The Scarlet Witch was a villain and did what she had to do. I wanted the same thing to happen to Thor and Gorr, but Taika clearly doesn’t want that.

— Kardelen (@nikolatexla) July 8, 2022

Scarlet Witch>gorr and it’s not even close #ScarletWitch #ThorLoveAndThunder

— cantakejoke (@ignoremytweetsp) July 8, 2022

#Gorr is a #Scarlet Witch done right.#ThorLoveAndThunder

— World-building Fanatic (@fanatic_mcu) July 7, 2022

I love that Marvel is currently just full of horror with its villains. First the Scarlet Witch, now Gorr. Just generally terrible.

— Thomas Goodyear (@RealTGoodyear) July 7, 2022

In “Love and Thunder,” Gorr’s entire origin story centers around the death of his daughter, titled Love (played by Chris Hemsworth’s 10-year-old daughter India Rose). After Gorr’s pleas for help are ignored by his god Rapu, he acquires a magical god-killing weapon known as the Necromech and uses it to kill the god he worshipped so devotedly. Determined to spread his sense of hopelessness, Gorr begins killing the gods one by one.

Although there are slight differences between the Scarlet Witch and Gorr’s motives, there are certainly enough similarities between the two villains to justify the reaction of fans online. While some fans may defend the similarities as preserving thematic coherence in Phase 4 of the MCU, critics will probably suggest that Marvel is running out of ideas and starting to rework their stories about the origin of villains. Now that “Thor: Love and Thunder” is in theaters, viewers can go and decide for themselves.