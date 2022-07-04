MCU: 10 Memes that Perfectly Sum up Iron Man as a Character

Thor: Love And Thunder will be released on July 8 and will be set right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Fans cannot forget the epic battle held against Thanos and the superhero that made the victory possible: Iron Man. Without his discovery of time travel and the courageous snap of his fingers using the Infinity stones, there would not be a sequel for many of the MCU superheroes.

Iron Man saved the world many times, and by doing so, he gave audiences unforgettable moments of action, comedy, and romance. With his witty, bright, and outspoken personality he became one of Marvel’s favorite superheroes, and for the internet, a favorite meme. Tony Stark was a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist, but most of all he was a great meme inspiration.

He Was Iron Man But His Armor Was Not Made Out Of Iron

Source: Reddit

Sometimes, superheroes’ outfits are not coherent with their code names or aliases, and that is the case with Tony Stark. Although the name Iron Man sounds cool, it’s not accurately descriptive of Tony Stark’s armor suit which is made out of titanium-gold alloy. Captain America is no different, given that he only has one star of the 50 that the American flag has, and that technically makes him Captain Puerto Rico.

“Titanium-gold Alloy Man” definitely doesn’t sound as good and would never catch up between admirers of Tony Stark; however, to use iron as a primary material for the armor suit would not make it as flexible, adaptable, and resistant to the many things Stark faces in the battlefield.

He Was Always Willing To Sacrifice Himself For Others

Source: Instagram

Even though he was a mortal human with no superpowers of his own and was one of the superheroes who got their powers from a suit, he was brave and strong enough to snap his fingers with the Infinity stones. As fans know, the stones could only be held or used by extraordinarily powerful beings like Celestials or Titans.

This led Tony Stark to lose his life, but he understood that by sacrificing himself he would save the universe and revive the population that had vanished after Thanos had succeeded. Iron Man’s death was devastating for most fans, but there are people who consider that Thanos’ extermination was an appropriate solution and wrote this opinion in public places, showing no respect for Iron Man’s death.

He Was A Genius

Source: Instagram

He did not have superpowers per se, but his intelligence could count as one. He created the strongest military weapons to ever exist, and although he didn’t feel proud about it afterward, he used all his military knowledge to create an overpowered armor suit that could match any other superhero’s supernatural abilities.

He could fly just like Superman with the help of the repulson rays that were on his hands and feet. He was as rich as Bruce Wayne, had multiple fancy cars like the Batmobile, and a faithful assistant (Jarvis or Friday) that could also be compared to Alfred Pennyworth. He also found a way to time travel efficiently.

He Was Rich

Source: Instagram

Tony Stark was a genius engineer and scientist, but none of his intelligence would have ever flourished into a successful company if it wasn’t because of his already rich father, Howard Stark. Being born into a wealthy family allowed characters such as Stark and Wayne to have access to the best schools, most qualified mentors, unlimited materials, and a personal optimized workspace.

Maybe an interesting possible scenario of What If…? would be to see Tony Stark born into a less privileged sphere and contemplate whether he would become his famous iconic superhero or not. The truth is money doesn’t buy happiness, but it sure can buy an overpowered armor suit that turns bright people into superheroes.

He Was A Great Father Figure

Source: Instagram

Tony Stark had a soft spot for Peter Parker and always treated him as his son. He invented a special suit for him, tried to protect him at all costs, and was absolutely devastated when he lost him to Thanos. As fans remember, when he first came back to Earth and spoke to Steve Rogers, the first thing he said was “I lost the kid.”

When he found a way to time travel to get everybody back, there is no question that he was still thinking about Parker. He died for him and Morgan and to ensure they would have a better and longer life. However, in the Spider-Man: No Way Home events, Parker was forgotten by everyone, which made Stark’s efforts pointless.

He Has One Of The Most Iconic Quotes In The MCU

Source: Instagram

This is one of the quotes that prove Iron Man is the best Avenger, and at first, it was associated with the big identity reveal Tony Stark made in a press conference. Now, it will be remembered forever as Tony’s death sentence. The quote encapsulates how strong, unique, and transcendental Tony Stark is as a superhero.

In the beginning, it was exciting to hear him say his superhero name given that most of the time heroes rather hide their real identities. Revealing his name earned him worldwide admiration, but in the end, the quote became the last moment of self-appreciation and recognition that comes with an honorable sacrifice.

He Was A Savage

Source: Instagram

Tony Stark was never afraid to speak his mind or mock others. He had no patience for what he considered absurd, foolish, or annoying, and he made that clear with his comments, jokes, or unfiltered reactions. He was pretty relatable, given that he was easily exasperated by other people all the time, especially Captain America.

He was a savage, but his wittiness was an endless source of laughter. Many of the other superheroes of the MCU are pretty well-educated and respectful, so Tony was very refreshing when he let his very human side come out and show a little bit of bitterness and exhaustion when socializing with allies or dealing with villains.

He Died For Good

Source: Instagram

Marvel kills his heroes and villains many times, but there is always a way for them to come back alive. That’s why it was such a shocking surprise that Iron Man died forever. Everybody was expecting a Marvel-like solution to get one of their most important superheroes back, but that was never the case.

A lot of people blame Doctor Strange and his questionable intentions for Iron Man’s death, but the truth is, in all the universes Stephen saw the only reality where they won was the one where Tony Stark passed away and never came back. Sadly, for most Iron Man fans, he did not have the luck of almost all the characters of the MCU.

He Was Very Protective Of Peter Parker

Source: Instagram

Tony Stark felt responsible for Peter Parker’s safety. After all, he was just a 15-year-old boy when he joined the Avengers. Most superheroes of the team had the age and experience to fight any enemy or join a very dangerous battlefield, but Parker had recently discovered his powers and was as mature as a teenager can be.

Stark had respect for Parker and his powers, and that is why he was the first one to help him out and guide him through the tough life of a powerful superhero. He designed a suit specially for him and was the first one to scold him if he did something wrong, just like a father would do. Therefore when Thanos vanished Peter, Tony acted as Morty and joined the attempt of bringing everybody back.

He Had No Sense Of Self-Preservation

Source: Instagram

Tony Stark did not take his life as seriously as most of the other superheroes of the MCU. When other people’s lives were at risk he was willing to do everything to protect and save them, including attacking his past self in order to successfully obtain the Tesseract.

Iron Man always cut to the chase and went straight for the objective. He did not waste time in chattery or unnecessary combat. He had a very straightforward way of thinking and resolving problems, and given that he and Captain America were in a tight spot because they were traveling in time, it is understandable.