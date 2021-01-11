McNamara regretting the split cancellation

Actress Katherine McNamara, who played Mia Queen on Arrow, expresses her anguish over The CW’s decision to cancel the long-awaited show that was raised as a “backdoor pilot” in the series finale Arrow.

Green Arrow and the Canaries would have settled in Star City in 2040 and would follow the adventures of Mia and the Black Canaries, Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).

Katherine McNamara took to Twitter after The CW announced the cancellation to share her anguish over the news. McNamara became attached to her role in Arrow and probably thought that she would get a chance to play Mia for some time.

“Needless to say, I am heartbroken… I would have loved to go on the journey with #MiaSmoak. Thank you all for her love and support. #GreenArrowandtheCanaries #OlicityBaby #GreenArrow @TheCW ”

After the loss of Green Arrow and the Canaries duel between the cast, crew and fans alike, it has not been explicitly stated why The CW is not continuing the show.

Many feel that The CW is missing a great opportunity to move on with a female-led ensemble of superheroes that could do quite well given the success of Arrow and the entire Arrowverse.

It’s too early to know where McNamara or Mia Smoak might appear again in the Arrowverse, but it would be disappointing if McNamara and her co-stars weren’t invited to return in the near future once Arrow has ended.