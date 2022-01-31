McGee’s Alice Is Getting A Live-Action Series With X-Men And Watchmen Writer

Alice: An old EA hack’n’slash game series is being resurrected to become a live action TV series. American McGee’s Alice will win an episodic adaptation with the leadership of none other than David Hayter, as showrunner.

Old-school players, of course, recognize the name David Hayter right away. He became famous in the gaming world as the voice of Snake in the first games of the Metal Gear Solid series, being later replaced by Kiefer Sutherland – which generated his controversies.

American McGee's Alice gets a TV show, with David Hayter as showrunnerhttps://t.co/ypBdPGgx1P pic.twitter.com/lqABQuFCtk — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 31, 2022

But Hayter is also a famous writer of scripts for movies and series, being responsible for the screenplays of some very famous works, such as X-Men, X-Men 2 and Watchmen. He’s also no stranger to series, having recently worked on Warrior Nun at Netflix.

American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns are two games by American James McGee, based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. McGee imagines a distorted and far more violent world in Alice’s mind, with visuals that are very reminiscent of the work of Tim Burton.

It’s curious then to imagine what a series, which is based on a game, which is based on a book, will be like. At the moment the production has already started, but no channel or streaming has bought it yet, so we don’t know where it will be possible to watch.

“American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series are revolutionary reimaginings of the classic tale. They take you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and illuminate some dark corners the world has never seen. bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience.” declared Hayter about the new show.