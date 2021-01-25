McGee, Torres and Bishop recover when they are in danger

Recall that McGee (Sean Murray) found himself on the receiving end of two of Gibbs’s (Mark Harmon) sniper bullets in NCIS season 18, episode 5. With McGee under the impression that he was on his way to save Ellie. Bishop (Emily Wickersham), it turned out, was heading for a trap and certain death, so Gibbs did his best to prevent this from happening.

But after being rushed to the hospital, fans are desperate to know if McGee will survive, and it looks like good news awaits them. Despite being wounded with two bullets in his arm and leg from Gibbs’ sniper rifle, McGee will recover for the next episode.

While it may be difficult for him to understand why Gibbs took such brutal action, Murray’s character looks relatively happy and healthy in a series of photographs from the next chapter.

After all, Gibbs did indeed save his life when the plane that McGee was going straight to in episode five was set to explode and Bishop wasn’t even inside.

On the other hand, NCIS fans last saw McGee being carried away on a stretcher, leaving his fate up in the air and CBS fans fearing the worst. Likewise, in one of the photos from the next episode, fans see Gibbs arrive at McGee’s house, although it is understandable that he does not jump for joy when he sees his boss.

However, a second image looks like Gibbs has managed to win over McGee as the two appear to be working on a new case. Because another sneak peek shows Gibbs and McGee examining a laptop screen at the latter’s home, presumably reviewing the case notes.

However, as CBS fans will know very well, the series is no stranger to a time jump. However, the drama between McGee and Gibbs isn’t the biggest talking point in the next installment, as the trailer shows Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Bishop in grave danger.

In turn, Torres and Bishop head to a house to investigate, but are suddenly in an action-packed firefight and while trying to escape, the two end up inadvertently trapped and locked in the basement. But who is the mysterious figure holding Torres and Bishop captive? NCIS fans will have to tune in to episode 1mm to know for sure.