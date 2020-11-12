McDonald’s UK shares touching Christmas video!

For the Christmas ad, McDonald’s UK hit it hard. Indeed, the brand has planned a very moving video for this particular celebration!

McDonald’s UK has done a great job with its Christmas ad. In collaboration with the FareShare association, the brand unveiled a very touching video.

On Sunday during the “ITVs I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!” Commercial, the British will discover the new pub of the famous fast food restaurant. And you might as well tell you that they will cry!

Indeed, McDonald’s UK made a just superb animated video! We see a mother trying to make her son happy.

However, the latter, very reserved, is not very receptive to his mother’s efforts. Then, eating a burger in the car with her, her baby soul awakens.

Following this good McDonald’s meal, the little boy participates in the Christmas decorations and even feeds Santa Claus … In short, a really very moving video that we let you discover right here.

MCDONALD’S UK RELEASES A CHRISTMAS VIDEO!

The emotion conveyed by the McDonald’s UK video is also due to the music. This is a cover of the hit “Forever Young” sung by Becky Hill. MAGNIFICENT !

The singer was keen to comment on the ad, saying, “I am so excited to be a part of this campaign, not only to bring Christmas cheer to the nation through the beautiful McDonald’s TV commercial, but also to support families who need it most. ”

If the singer mentions these families, it is because McDonald’s UK has collaborated with the FareShare association. This organization distributes food for the poorest.

In these difficult times, McDonald’s has therefore decided to help those most in need by making large donations to this association. A superb gesture!



