McDonald’s to sell meatless burgers starting next year

McDonald’s will expand its menu with the introduction of a new plant-based burger beginning in 2021.

Fast food chain McDonald’s will debut a line of meatless burgers called ‘McPlant’ in 2021, including a burger that Beyond Meat has said it helped co-create.

McDonald’s said its ‘McPlant’ line could offer products including burgers, chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches, which it hopes to test in some markets in 2021.

“Plant-based products are a constant consumer trend,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a call with analysts. “It is not a question of whether McDonald’s will become a plant-based company, it is a question of when.”

The move comes after problems earlier this year in the UK left vegan options on McDonald's main menu, mostly after the Vegetable Deluxe was recalled.

McDonald’s International President Ian Borden said, “As we work to better understand customer demand, some markets around the world have tried plant-based products.”

“Informed by these learnings, we have created a delicious hamburger that will be the first menu item on a plant-based platform we call ‘McPlant.’ McPlant is designed exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” added Borden.



