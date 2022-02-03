McDonald’s Now Steps Into Metaverse! Here are the details!

As of February 1, according to the Lunar calendar, the Year of the Ox has passed and the Year of the Tiger has begun. McDonald’s and Humberto Leon are joining forces to create a digital reality experience in honor of the Year of the Tiger.

The American fast-food company is starting a project with Humberto Leon, Co-Founder of the fashion brand Opening Ceremony, which is quite famous in the industry, to create a zodiac collection in the metaverse. McDonald’s plans to showcase this project at the Chinese New Year festival, which is celebrated from February 1-15 this year.

McDonald’s Is Now In The Metaverse World!

The American fast-food chain is now making the long-awaited initiative of its fans by celebrating the Year of the Tiger in the metaverse. Created by Humberto Leon, this collection features zodiac animal designs. However, in this collection, there are also horoscope comments that predict the future of users according to their birth dates. McDonald’s and Leon are also planning to produce a TV commercial about beloved traditions celebrated during the Year of the Tiger festival.

Humberto Leon, originally from China, defines McDonald’s as a brand that is always committed to embracing the universality of all cultures and not neglecting to celebrate their special days. Leon adds:

“As many will attest, I am proud to present my own identity and the factors that shape it to highlight the creativity and innovation of McDonalds and the Asian American community. “

McDonald’s Fans Have Been Waiting For This For A Long Time

Elizabeth Campbell, McDonald’s Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, states that the Year of the Tiger represents courage, strength and confidence, and says now is the right time for her company to enter the metaverse. Campbell continues:

“We are honored to celebrate this Lunar New Year with art. We hope our fans will enjoy this celebratory experience with us.”

After Elon Musk’s offer of Dogecoin to McDonald’s in the past weeks, McDonald’s jokingly rejecting this offer has aroused his fans and social media. However, McDonald’s seems to be planning to win hearts again with this move.