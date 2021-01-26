McDonald’s makes Spicy McNuggets fans happy!

McDonald’s just announced some very big news. Indeed the Spicy Chiken McNuggets are making their comeback to the menu!

On Monday, McDonald’s announced that the McNuggets will be making their comeback on February 1, 2021. What’s more, with their signature “Mighty Hot Sauce”.

The McNuggets were released in the USA in 1983, almost 40 years ago. In 2003, McDonald’s stopped using dark meat and other parts of chicken in their meat mix and now the nuggets are made from 100% white meat.

A box of McNuggets then includes the fried chicken pieces with a tempura coating made from cayenne pepper and chili peppers.

The nuggets can be served with Mighty Hot Sauce, which is a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy peppers.

After first appearing on the menu in September, it’s official! McDonald’s is bringing their spicy chicken back to the menu. And this for another limited series!

In a statement, McDonald’s said it had been so popular that their teams had received “tens of thousands” of tweets. Indeed, Internet users begged the fast food chain to bring them up to date.

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to incorporate them into our menus,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation. Before adding, “I can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these spicy new nuggets.”

MCDONALD’S ARMS AGAINST THE COMPETITION!

In addition to Burger King, McDonald’s will have to face a new competitor from 2022, called Fathburger.

“Fatburger has enjoyed great international success over the years. So it was only a matter of time before we entered France, ”said Andy Wiederhorn (CEO of FAT Brands) a short while ago.

FYI, Fatburger is an American fast-food chain launched in 1952. It has met with great success across the Atlantic, particularly on the West Coast, but also throughout the world.

It therefore seems normal that Paris is the next target. “American cuisine continues to perform well abroad and we look forward to bringing our iconic brand experience to the heart of France, Paris, by bringing our food offerings to locals and tourists,” adds Andy Wiederhorn.

FAT Brands is therefore planning two openings in the capital. This gives the French time to get used to Fatburger, which therefore offers very … fatty burgers. But if they are very fatty, it’s because its creator wanted to make a burger that is “a meal in itself”. Just that !

So we understand that McDonald’s is increasingly listening to customers. Indeed, the fast food chain has to worry about. To be continued !