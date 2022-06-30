McDonald’s Is Bringing Pokemon Back to the Happy Meal, But There’s a Catch

McDonald’s restaurants have been cooperating with Pokemon since the release of the first game of the franchise, each time offering a variety of toys and special items. McDonald’s recently very subtly announced that it will return Pokemon to Happy Meals in the coming months, but there is one catch: at the moment, Pokemon are returning only to McDonald’s restaurants in the UK.

McDonald’s and the Pokemon franchise have collaborated many times, the last of which is scheduled for 2021. For the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, the franchise collaborated with McDonald’s Happy Meals, where these Happy Meals included special issues of Pokemon collectible cards and a special item.

RELATED: McDonald’s Uses Video Games to Recruit Potential Employees

Mocdonald’s in the UK recently launched its latest Happy Meal theme with Paddington Bear. Printed on the Happy Meal box, a VGC reader noticed a tab with a small image of Pikachu, which said that Pokemon “will soon appear in Happy Meal.” The last time McDonald’s had Pokemon cards and items participating in Happy Meals, it had to impose restrictions due to speculators who massively bought Happy Meals for cards and toys, but threw away the food. Nothing else has been confirmed about what the Pokemon collaboration will include this year, but it will be available on August 3rd.

Pokemon and McDonald’s seem to work well together, as both franchises are well known and very popular. McDonald’s restaurants in places like Hong Kong and Japan have been particularly fun and creative in attracting Pokemon fans to their restaurants.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are an opportunity for this collaboration, McDonald’s will probably be more cautious after its 25th anniversary collaboration experience and will introduce restrictions to avoid speculation and food waste. Depending on the content of this McDonald’s collaboration, it may be easier to avoid this situation, but sometimes it is unavoidable, since Pokemon are as popular as they have been in recent decades.

Pokemon has had a busy year so far with the announcement and subsequent fan speculation about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. McDonald’s will bring the Pokemon franchise back to Happy Meals and will be a long-awaited collaboration for both new and old fans. Pokemon fans are already excited about the new games, as well as future games. Meanwhile, according to recent leaks, Ash Ketchum will return to Pokemon games in the future as part of Pokemon Masters EX.