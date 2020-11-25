McDonald’s has announced its special Christmas menu!

According to our colleagues at BFM TV, McDonald’s would have thought of a special Christmas menu. Find out which burger the fast food restaurant offers

Only a few more weeks before celebrating Christmas. Admittedly, with the current situation, the holiday season may turn out slightly differently compared to other years. Still, that didn’t stop McDonald’s from considering a special Christmas menu.

However, you might as well warn you right away. This does not concern any French restaurant. It is by crossing the Channel that we could savor the menu in question, according to our colleagues at BFM TV.

Indeed, once again, we French, must wait before we can get up to date and do as our neighbors. Maybe it’s just a matter of time? Nothing tells us that the menu in question could not land in a few days.

But if there’s one thing that keeps us from being overly optimistic, it’s probably the fact that this McDonald’s menu has been around for several years. Well, it has been as many years since France has still not chosen to present it to its customers.

Well, something tells us that upon finding out about the food on offer across the Channel, some McDonald’s “fans” might bang their fists on the table.

CHRISTMAS INVITED TO MCDONALD’S

Slap your fist on the table to ask the fast-food chain to do the same in France. Because in addition to being a special menu, the burgers and other nuggets on offer are mouth-watering.

Would you like a Big Mac with 4 steaks? Know that this is still possible. Since McDonald’s offers a burger with 4 meats in its special Christmas menu. But that’s not all, the dessert could make some people want to cross the sea to be able to taste it:

“For this 2020 edition, on the menu, a double Big Mac with four steaks. Crispy camembert croquettes served with a spicy tomato sauce. Salted butter caramel lattes or a Celebration chocolate McFlurry. BFM let know.

In short, you will understand, McDonald’s knows how to use imagination to satisfy all its customers. It remains to be seen when we, the French, will be able to take advantage of it.



