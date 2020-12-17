McDonald’s: Employee Freestyle Drive for Rapper DaBaby!

When he receives a rapper at his drive, this McDonald’s employee doesn’t do things by halves and goes the extra mile … by rapping.

There are talents everywhere, sometimes in unexpected places. If McDonald’s serves as a bulwark for young people who want a side job, the restaurant chain also hides rappers. Like this employee, who just did a little freestyle.

This anecdote is surely neither the first nor the last, after all. Indeed, it is like that at McDonald’s!

Come as you are, the other said … That maxim also counts for employees who serve Big Macs all day, after all.

If talented rappers sleep, they wake up as soon as a rapper walks through the door of the restaurant. Like when DaBaby stopped over at McDo.

To put on the show and impress him, the guy who was supposed to serve him opened the door of the McDrive … and improvised a freestyle, just that.

It all happened at a McDonald’s located in Charlotte, North Carolina. An employee known as Mouf saw the opportunity of his dreams when he saw DaBaby tumble down.

A VERSATILE TEAM AT MCDONALD’S PLAYING THE RAPPERS AND IMPRESSING DABABY

So he started to sing a nice freestyle, which managed to convince the confirmed rapper. In no time at all, he circulated this signed rap from this McDonald’s teammate.

Neither one nor two, it has gone trending on Instagram and has won a nice jackpot of followers. A plethora of 60,000 followers to his credit.

A nice little publicity stunt for this employee, who doesn’t plan on serving fries at McDonald’s all his life. “I’ll get back to you,” DaBaby said in an Instagram story.

It remains to be seen if the young versatile teammate and amateur rapper will sign with a label… Maybe even the same as DaBaby who knows?



