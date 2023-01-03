A McDonald’s customer became popular on TikTok after ordering “ether” through the DoorDash app to see what they would actually deliver.

In a viral video posted by content creator Anthony (anthonyjojola), he said he ordered a cheeseburger from a fast food chain through DoorDash.

He showed the audience that he ordered his burger without cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, onions, meat, salt or buns.

“My God, if they deliver the broadcast, I’ll lose my shit,” TikToker wrote in a text above the 11—second clip, which has racked up more than 242,000 views.

“McDonald’s doesn’t know what to do. I may have just caused World War III,” the text read. Despite the fact that he ordered a “nothing burger”, his order cost him just over $2. However, the shipping fee, service fee and taxes brought the total amount to $10.

At the end of the video, Anthony, the driver of the DoorDash, was seen delivering food to his door, but soon the video ends. “The saga is coming to an end,” the superimposed text read.

“I just realized that we sent these girls into a winter storm for an air burger,” he jokingly signed the video.

In the comments, Anthony said that the driver delivered only an empty box. TikTok users were surprised that he completed the order and did not pay anything.

— Why did you order this?? one of the users asked.

“Honestly, I’m surprised McDonald’s didn’t cancel the order,” another added.

“A bro spent $10 and someone’s time on a bag,” wrote a third, to which the content creator replied, “I just don’t care.”

“You’d better tip that poor courier,” someone else said.

This is just the latest DoorDash-related video that has gone viral on the social media app. Back in November, a TikToker user caused controversy after eating a meal that was delivered to him by mistake.