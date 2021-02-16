McDonald’s announces a big novelty for its Big Mac!

McDonald’s is making a few changes to delight its customers … Indeed, the fast food chain is changing the offer of its Big Mac!

There’s no denying it: McDonald’s Big Mac is all about the firm’s most successful sandwich. Indeed, its inimitable recipe makes it timeless. It’s not surprising then that the firm is betting everything on him. So here’s what’s new about this sandwich that will tempt everyone’s stomachs.

The Big Mac is still popular, it seems … Indeed, McDonald’s has been offering it on its menu for years now, to the delight of fast food fans.

Thus, his recipe still appeals to as many people, knowing that it has hardly changed. Two patties, melted cheddar, onions as well as pickles and salad.

But above all, what makes the success of this burger: its sauce, whose recipe is unique. It’s no wonder that this burger still receives full accolades today.

On the side of the firm, it is therefore necessary to restore its image and put it at the center of its campaign: “the good plan of the day”. Thus, until March 8, you will be entitled to new offers.

McDonald’s will give you the opportunity to order a brand new sandwich. It will be the “Mega Mac”, a burger made up of not two but four steaks. This for the most greedy of you!

MCDONALD’S BETS ON AN ITERATION OF THE BIG MAC THE “MEGA MAC”

So the Big Mac is not done surprising you, is it? Especially since this promo doesn’t come alone and McDonald’s flagship sandwich will always be at the center of it.

Yesterday, Monday February 15, you could get this burger for just two euros. As a reminder, its recommended price is between 4 euros and 4.70 €, which means that this is a great offer.

Meanwhile, the Filet-O-Fish also seems to be eyeing McDonald’s fans. The latter, who adore this sandwich, would like to see it on the menu of “daily tips”.

As a reminder, the McDonald’s Mega Mac will be limited in time, so we advise you to watch out for this offer. Yep, the Mega Mac is only available today!

To enjoy this delicious burger, you will have to order now. We know, the timing is limited, but you run the risk of licking your chops in short.

In the days to come and until March 8, the firm’s burgers will slash their prices. Always to feast your taste buds!

It remains to be seen what the next flagship of the restaurant chain will be on this deal of the day. We know, you’re in a hurry: take advantage of all these great deals, right? Stay tuned to find out all about them!