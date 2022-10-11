Mbappe’s strange claims and 2 new injury problems – latest Liverpool FC news

Tuesday’s Liverpool news summary includes several strange allegations linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to Liverpool, as well as two new concerns about injuries in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Mbappe 2023 has begun!

Did you think that Mbappe’s saga was over after he signed a new contract with PSG in the summer? You thought wrong!

On Tuesday, reports were widely circulated that the Frenchman “feels betrayed” by the champions of Ligue 1 and wants to leave the club in January.

What does Liverpool have to do with it? Well, Marca Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana reported that PSG will sell Mbappe only to the Reds, despite the striker’s dream of someday playing for Real Madrid.

The report claims that Carlo Ancelotti’s team is not interested in signing Mbappe, leaving Liverpool as the only possible destination if he decides to insist on a transfer next year.

What to do about it? We urge you to treat the ties with Liverpool with a degree of skepticism.

There are plenty of reliable reporters talking about Mbappe being disappointed at PSG, and while that may be the case, Liverpool will certainly not be able to afford a player who is said to be on a £44 million salary.

Mbappe admitted that he spoke to Klopp when weighing up options last season, but things have changed a lot since then, not to mention that the Reds have won only two of the eight Premier League games this season.

A club that can really claim to sign one of the best players on the planet? Probably not now.

3 things today: another injury confirmed

Joel Matip will spend some time out of the game after it was revealed that the central defender was injured in the match against Arsenal on Sunday. From one traumatic crisis to another!

Ourelien Chuameni was a player Liverpool tried to attract to the club back in April before he decided to join Real Madrid instead, according to Liverpool’s Daily Mail reporter Dom King.

According to Echo, the VAR system was unable to check Gabriel Martinelli’s first match for Arsenal on Sunday due to a technical malfunction.