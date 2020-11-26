Mbappé, Ronaldo and Messi pay tribute to Maradona!

Soccer players Mbappé, Ronaldo and Messi pay tribute to Diego Maradona! We give you more details. Mbappé, Messi and Ronaldo pay tribute to football legend Diego Maradona.

The football world is in mourning. Indeed, the news of Diego Maradona’s death shocked everyone.

The football legend passed away on November 25 from cardiac arrest at the age of 60. From Kylian Mbappé to Cristiano Ronaldo, the stars of the round ball were keen to pay tribute to him.

Indeed many celebrities have hailed the Argentine genius and his formidable career. Michel Platini speaks of him as a “great sportsman”.

” I am very very sad. It’s our past that is going away. »He regrets at RTL’s microphone. Other players also expressed their sadness. Like Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappé.

MBAPPÉ, RONALDO, MESSI: THEIR TRIBUTE TO MARADONA

It is therefore difficult for this generation of footballer to see a legend like Diego Maradona leave. Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé therefore wanted to pay tribute to him on social networks.

Leo Messi has indeed shared a photo with Maradona on his Instagram account. His photo has garnered more than 15 million likes! Proof of the popularity of the deceased.

Cristiano Ronaldo also posted a photo with Diego Maradona whom he had the opportunity to meet. “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world is saying goodbye to an eternal genius,” read his post on Twitter.

“He leaves too early but leaves an unlimited legacy. »He finally added. Finally, Kylian Mbappé also paid tribute to Diego Maradona.

“RIP Legend” writes the PSG forward. “You will forever be in the history of fooball. Thank you for all that you have brought to this world. »Finally adds the young player. He also shares a cult photo of Maradona from the ’86 World Cup.



