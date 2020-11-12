Mbappé: PSG is preparing a big blow with Messi!

PSG is categorical … If Mbappé were to leave the Parisian club, the latter would then do everything possible to recruit Messi.

As you probably know, Mbappé is therefore strongly considering leaving PSG. If this happens, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s club will then point their sights on Lionel Messi, the player with multiple Golden Balls …

The transfer window has many nice surprises in store for us! Indeed, very large files appear on the tables of the biggest clubs.

At the top of the PSG pile, we find that of Kylian Mbappé, the current star of the Parisian club. That was to be expected !

Eh yes ! The young prodigy of only 21 years old aspires to a new future. So there’s a good chance he’ll pack his bags for… We don’t know yet!

Nevertheless, the suspicions lead to believe that Real Madrid would look out on him … The player’s fans are therefore waiting for more details from him!

But PSG does not intend to let its star slip away without attracting another. Thus, Lionel Messi could indeed succeed Kylian Mbappé.

MESSI COULD TAKE THE PLACE OF MBAPPÉ!

No, you are not dreaming, if Kylian Mbappé leaves, PSG are therefore considering catching Lionel Messi in their nets. A very ambitious move!

According to Francisco Buyo, a close friend of the Parisian club president, the latter will not hesitate for a second to get in touch with the Barça star.

And for once, it seems sensible and even possible. At the moment, the football legend has still not extended his contract.

So can we expect to see the Neymar / Messi duo on the pitch again? It all depends on Kylian Mbappé’s decision …

To be followed closely !



