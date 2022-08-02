Mazda MX-30 2022: Home and Amp; Explanation of Public Charging Options

The Mazda MX-30 is the automaker’s first attempt to develop an electric vehicle, and is generally supported by both home and public charging. As more and more automakers produce electric vehicles in a world where gasoline prices and climate change are major issues, consumers are beginning to understand why an electric car makes sense. Electric cars are good for the environment, plus consumers can enjoy certain incentives that make owning an electric car more attractive. From a potential federal tax credit to significant gas savings, the number of benefits of electric vehicles continues. The Mazda MX-30 competes with electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the best-selling Hyundai Ioniq 5.

In 2021, MX-30 sales were limited to dealerships in California, and only in 2022, dealerships in the rest of the American states were able to sell an electric car. Despite the fact that the MX-30 is a newcomer to a market saturated with brand new electric vehicles such as the Subaru Solterra and Kia EV6, the MX-30 design makes the SUV stand out from the crowd. The car is distinguished by a clear exotic design, which includes a kind of swing doors.

Like most electric vehicles on the market today, the MX-30 comes with a standard cable that supports Level 1 (120V) charging. The electric vehicle is compatible with two types of connectors, namely the standard AC charging port (J1772) and the DC fast charging port (CCS1). At home, owners can use a wall box or a 120 V outlet to charge the MX-30, although it will take longer to reach the full charging state. To shorten the charging time, users can install a home charger that supports Level 2 (240 V) charging. Thanks to the Mazda-ChargePoint partnership, drivers can get a $500 loan, which will allow them to pay for the installation of a home device. Alternatively, customers can get a loan for the same amount that can be used at all public charging stations in the US. The MyMazda app makes it easier to find and view the availability of public charging stations.

Mazda MX-30 Charging Time

The charging time of the MX-30 depends on factors such as the type of charger. The Level 1 charger will take about 13 hours and 40 minutes to fully charge the electric vehicle. In 2 hours and 50 minutes, the electric car can be fully charged using a Level 2 charger. Thanks to a fast 50 kWh DC charger, drivers need only 36 minutes to charge the battery of an electric car from 20 to 80 percent. Unfortunately, the Mazda EV cannot be charged at Tesla SuperCharging stations and does not support CHAdeMO DC connectors.

As the Japanese automaker’s first dedicated all-electric car, many expect the SUV to be versatile, offering competitive power reserve and acceleration. Unfortunately, the Mazda MX-30 is only suitable for running about 100 miles after a full charge, which means that the car’s negligible power reserve is best used when driving around the city. Using a 35.5 kWh rechargeable battery, the electric car develops power up to 143 hp, which is far from what electric vehicles of the same category currently promise users. However, the starting price of $33,470 may attract customers with a limited budget. The Mazda MX-30 is also eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, which further reduces the retail price for buyers.