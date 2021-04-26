May’s Xbox Games With Gold Features Armello, LEGO Batman and More

Xbox Games With Gold: Today (26), Microsoft unveiled the free games for May from the Xbox Games with Gold program, which brings four free games to subscribers of the Live Gold service. Among them are Armello and Dungeons 3 on Xbox One (backwards compatible on Xbox Series X / S), and LEGO Batman 3 and Tropico 4 on Xbox 360 (both backwards on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S).

For those who do not know the titles, Armello is a strategy game similar to a board game with several RPG mechanics; Dungeons 3 explores the strategy genre with dungeon-creating gameplay; LEGO Batman 3, as you might imagine, brings the LEGO franchise adventure formula to Gotham City with lots of DC heroes to play with while exploring Gotham City; finally, Tropico 4 is a city-building title with a different flavor: you must rule a Caribbean island by assuming the role of a dictator (who, depending on your actions, can be authoritarian).

Check out the free games for May Live Gold subscribers:

Armello (Xbox One) – May 1st to 31st

Dungeons 3 (Xbox One) – May 16 to June 15

LEGO Batman 3 (Xbox 360) – May 1st to 15th

Tropico 4 (Xbox 360) – 16 to 31 May

So, what did you think of the Xbox Games with Gold games of May 2021? Could be better? Did you like it? Leave your comment below!