Mayors form consortium to buy vaccines against covid-19

Led by the National Front of Mayors (FNP), a public consortium for the purchase of vaccines against covid-19 was created on Monday (1st). The objective is to accelerate the process of mass vaccination of the population, in case the National Immunization Plan (PNI) fails to meet the demand.

According to FNP, the idea of ​​creating the consortium, which was supported by a decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), arose in view of the “situation of extreme urgency in vaccinating Brazilians for the safe resumption of activities and the economy”.

The funds for the purchase of vaccines, if it is necessary for the consortium to take action, can come from three sources: from the federal government, with the transfer of resources destined to the PNI, from the municipalities themselves and from any national or international donations.

“The consortium is not to buy immediately, but to have legal certainty in case the PNI is unable to supply the entire population. In that case, the mayors would already have an alternative for that ”, explained FNP president Jonas Donizette. According to the STF’s decision issued on February 23, municipal states and the Federal District can buy vaccines if the PNI is not complied with.

More than 100 cities have already joined

The consortium of city halls for the purchase of vaccines against the new coronavirus already has more than 100 adhesions, according to the entity, which will be open to expressing interest in participating in the initiative until next Friday (5).

The FNP is made up of 412 cities with more than 80,000 inhabitants, but any municipality can join the project. After joining, the next step is the legal constitution of the initiative, with the creation of a CNPJ and the definition of the board, so that the group will then be able to buy the immunizers.

Among the vaccines that can be purchased are those that are not used in the immunization plan of the Ministry of Health at the moment, such as that of Pfizer, already approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Johnson’s immunizer, used in a single dose and recently approved for use in the United States, is also one of the targets.