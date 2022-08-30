Mayim Bialik jokes that she also prefers Ken Jennings as the host of Jeopardy, responding to fan feedback

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have already gone through a pretty tough time in the history of Jeopardy! together. Actress and danger! GOAT became the main replacement for the game show after the death of Alex Trebek in 2020 and the subsequent series of guest presenters. While both co-hosts were criticized (constructive and otherwise) On the part of passionate fans, Jennings seems to have become a favorite among social media users. During a joint interview, even the “Big Bang Theory” actress admitted that he was her favorite host.

Since Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik were announced as temporary co-hosts on Jeopardy! In season 38, the two clashed with each other in the public eye as fans lobbied for their favorite to take over the job forever. However, in July it was announced that Bialik and Jennings would continue to share the schedule for the upcoming season. Both hosts discussed the concert (and the fan feedback they received) on Inside Jeopardy! a podcast in which Ken Jennings said that, in his opinion, the situation with two presenters helps to satisfy a wider range of viewers. He said:

I just had to dissociate myself, like, you know what? At Jeopardy! such a large and diverse audience that you won’t be able to please everyone every night, but I think that’s the advantage of having a couple of presenters, you know? This is a large, diverse audience, and perhaps it helps to expand the tent. It’s a matter of taste, style of hosting.

This prompted Mayim Bialik to share her personal preferences, stating:

I like you much more than I like myself!

This made Ken Jennings laugh as he humbly replied, “Oh, too!” Jennings’ fans on social media are definitely quite active, but he has also received support from other past Jeopardy! champions. Former player Arthur Chu said he was rooting for Jennings to replace Alex Trebek on a permanent basis, not only out of solidarity with a fellow champion, but also because he thought that was what Trebek wanted.

Mattea Roach also lobbied Ken Jennings, saying that while Mayim Bialik was great, there was something special about sharing the stage with the “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy! Regardless of who is behind the pulpit, it was a Herculean task that Bialik and Jennings took on when trying to replace Alex Trebek, so some criticism is definitely expected. Bialik said she was trying to listen to fans without getting personal, saying:

I sort of perceive everyone’s opinion with a degree of skepticism, and I also believe that everyone has the right to their opinion.

The Call Me Kat actress certainly had to do this when fans disagreed with her saying “Single Jeopardy!” to describe the first round of the game, and she was very outspoken about the hosting trick. She said she has heard some harsh criticisms, and she also gets different reviews than Alex Trebek, both from fans and producers.

Regardless of whether you prefer Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik, it seems that everyone is enough. Bialik will host the new spin-off Celebrity Jeopardy! When it premieres on Sunday, September 25, Jennings will headline the upcoming Second Chance Tournament and Tournament of Champions. He will also be standing at the lectern at the beginning of the 39th season. Keep up to date with all upcoming premieres with our TV program for 2022.