Colin Trevorrow’s script for Star Wars 9 has sparked a lot of interest in what Star Wars: Skywalker could become. . Initially, it was planned that each film of the Disney trilogy of “Star Wars” sequels would be shot by different directors. However, a couple of months before the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” by Ryan Johnson, it was announced that Colin Trevorrow was no longer going to shoot the ninth episode, and J.J. Abrams would return to complete the trilogy.

The exact reasons why Lucasfilm parted ways with Colin Trevorrow are likely to remain a mystery, but the decision was reportedly influenced by creative differences and the studio’s dissatisfaction with the direction in which the story developed. The extremely controversial reaction caused by The Last Jedi shifted the focus from the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the departure of Trevorrow and the original directors of Han Solo: Star Wars. “Skywalker. Sunrise” by Abrams again raised the question of what Star Wars 9 was originally like. The appearance of Colin Trevorrow’s “Star Wars 9” script for what could be called “Star Wars: Duel of Fates” has further intensified these discussions.

On paper, Colin Trevorrow’s “Duel of Fates” sounded very exciting—perhaps even more so than “Skywalker. Sunrise”. There would have been no poorly explained return of Palpatine, Kylo Ren would have been the main villain, but still would have found redemption, Finn would have played a much bigger role as the leader of the stormtroopers, and Rey would have become something closer to the gray Jedi. Luke Skywalker as the Force Ghost and Leia were also supposed to play larger roles. However, now that viewers have seen Jurassic World Dominion fail on the same issues that Star Wars 9 should have succeeded in, Colin Trevorrow’s Duel of Fates may not have been as good as it seems from the script. As in the case of “Skywalker.

Despite solid box office receipts, “Jurassic World Dominion” received the worst reception of all three films about “Jurassic World”. Such bad reviews seemed impossible considering that the film would reunite franchise legends Sam Neal, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in one grand finale, but the over—reliance on nostalgia, one-dimensional characters and a bad script all became apparent. the focus of Jurassic World Dominion reactions and reviews. Given that the story of Colin Trevorrow from Star Wars 9 also seemed to rely heavily on outdated characters and nostalgia — as summarized in the title of the film, this is a reference to the cult track “Duel of Fates” — his version of the film could show the same thing. errors that are now visible in Jurassic World Dominion. Not only that, but the poor reception of “Henry’s Book” right before Colin Trevorrow was fired from Star Wars 9 suggests that it would not be so easy to carry out a “Duel of Fates”.

What would Colin Trevorrow’s “Star Wars 9” be like and how good would they be compared to “Skywalker. Sunrise”, the audience can only imagine. However, Jurassic World Dominion suggests that Trevorrow may have had a hard time balancing nostalgia and the need to complete a decade-old franchise in one movie. However, the mixed reception of J.J. “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” shows that this has never been an easy mission.