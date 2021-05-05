Mayans MC: Series Derived From Sons of Anarchy Will Have Season 4

Mayans MC: Recently, broadcaster FX announced the renewal of Mayans MC for a 4th season. The production, which takes place in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy, will end its third wave of episodes on May 11, a Tuesday, on the channel.

Created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, who are also executive producers alongside Michael Dinner, the series has established itself among fans of the original saga as a project of the highest level, filled with important conflicts and interesting characters.

In Mayans MC, viewers follow new nuances of the titular motoclub, also featuring Ezekiel Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas). Furthermore, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) appears to show how the ghosts of the past continue to haunt your present.

Mayans MC: learn more about the renewal of the series

“Over the course of three seasons, Mayans MC has told stories that resonated far beyond the border on which the club survives, inviting all fans to sit at a table,” said Nick Grad, FX Entertainment’s original programming president, through an official statement.

In the same newsletter, he also highlighted the talent of the writers, the cast and the team involved in the production, showing that the episodes have great narrative value. In the series, Emilio Rivera, David Labrava, Tommy Flanagan, Michael Ornstein and Jacob Vargas, from Sons of Anarchy, also had special appearances in the spin-off.

Apparently, the 4th season of Mayans MC returns in 2022, with ten more episodes. For those who follow the series, the outcome of the third year promises to have a great dramatic arc, which will be able to surprise the audience.

Let’s wait for more news!