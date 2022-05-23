Mayans MC Season 4: Release date, trailer and what to expect from episode 7

Mayans MC Season 4 keeps all the viewers on edge as the war against Los Sons of Anarchy begins. Although, the main characters of the show find themselves dealing with other issues that have come up as they receive some bad news. However, none of that will stop the MCs from attacking and episode 7 confirms what everyone was expecting.

During episode 6 of season 4 of Mayans MC, the characters were shocked by the news of the death of Johnny “El Coco” Cruz (Richard Cabral). While everyone is mourning the loss, Manny (Manny Montana) arrives with the letter from Yuma (Jimmy Gonzales) and informs EZ (J. D. Pardo) that it has been confirmed that the Sons of Anarchy orchestrated the hit.

After confirming that the Sons of Anarchy have started the war against the MCs, they agree for EZ, Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and Manny to attack them by surprise while they are keeping an eye on Les Packer (Robert Patrick), who although he is on the verge of of death is also heavily guarded.

On the other hand, Nails (Justina Adorno) who was pregnant, is taken by Felipe (Edward James Olmos) immediately to the hospital after she begins to bleed and unfortunately loses the baby. While her husband Angel instead of being by her side comforting her, he enjoys an intimate encounter with Letty (Emily Tosta).

Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 7 Trailer

Now the trailer for Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 7 titled, “Dialogue with the Mirror”. It is revealed that the MC club will be attacking the Sons of Anarchy, but EZ will come to an unexpected crossroads and must make a decision. Because casualties have begun on both sides. The promo also shows Angel hugging Nails and dealing with the loss of her baby. While Manny, Angel and EZ begin their attack with some shocking words that keep everyone on edge:

“If I die today, I want them to know that I was Mayan,” says EZ.

Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

It’s hard to believe that Mayans MC Season 4 is already more than halfway through with only three left to go. Episode 7 airs Tuesday, May 24 on the FX television network. However, one of the biggest curiosities that the chapter will bring is the addition of the character JJ to the show, who is an acquaintance of EZ from his time in prison.