“Mayans MC”, Season 4, Episode 8: Conversation between Felipe and E. Z. — “response” to a scene from season 3

EZ made his darkest decision in the fourth season of Mayans MC. After his ex-girlfriend Gaby saw Angel kill a security guard, EZ killed her so she wouldn’t go to the police. In episode 8, Felipe learned the terrible truth. Although there weren’t many words between Felipe and EZ, it was a heartbreaking scene. Danny Pino, actor of Miguel Galindo, directed the 8th episode. He specifically created the scene as a response to the scene of season 3.

In Mayans MC Season 4, EZ made the darkest decision when he took the life of his ex-girlfriend Gabi. In episode 8, he appeared in Felipe’s butcher shop and revealed the terrible truth. “I’ve been listening to you all my life, believing that something was wrong with me. I let you try to make something else out of me,” says EZ Felipe.

When Felipe asks EZ what happened, he replies: “Gabi. You couldn’t save her.” He then tells his father that Gabi is “buried under the ground and branches.” Danny Pino directed the eighth episode. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted this emotional scene to be a “response” to another scene from the third season.

According to Danny Pino, this scene is similar to the scene from the third season

Pino described the scene in question during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. “In the third season, there was a scene between EZ and Felipe where EZ comes in and Felipe cuts a piece of meat and he sees EZ in the mirror and he approaches EZ from behind the refrigerator and they act out the scene in the middle of the carniceria,” Pino said.

He explained how he created the same feeling in 408. “Basically, I took all this, the camera settings from this scene in season three, and applied them to this scene — so that anyone who is an avid Maya fan would know, or at least feel, that one scene it looks like another one,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

“In a scene from the third season, EZ says that he feels that Gabi was his lifeline, that leaving Gabi and leaving Santo Padre could potentially save him. And in the end, it was Felipe who drove Gabi away. So, my interpretation of [that scene] and conversations with JD, Edward James Olmos and Elgin allowed us to piece together what EZ feels, that things could have been different if [Felipe] hadn’t chased her away.”

Felipe and EZ ask each other similar questions

Felipe’s questions in the 8th episode of Season 4 reflect EZ’s words in a scene from season 3. Pino explained to Entertainment Weekly, “In season 3, they also act out a scene in carnicería where EZ comes to meet Gabi and Gabi doesn’t. And EZ asks Felipe, “What did she say?” And then he asks Felipe, “What did you say?” He blames it on his father. The nerve that runs through both scenes is Felipe’s responsibility for driving Gabi away.” In Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 8, a similar dialogue takes place. When the truth is revealed, Felipe asks EZ, “What did you do?” After EZ leaves the store, he cries.

New episodes of Mayans MC Season 4 air Tuesdays at 22:00. EST on FX.