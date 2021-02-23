Mayans MC: season 3 gets official trailer on FX; look!

The FX channel released, on Monday (23), the trailer for the 3rd season of Mayans MC, a series derived from Sons of Anarchy. The video already gives the audience a sense of what to expect from the new season, in which EZ Reyes and his gang deal with closing the border.

The series returns on March 16, at FX, after the pause in production due to the pandemic.

According to showrunner Elgin James, the new season will take place a few months after the bloody Vetos massacre, at the end of the second season, with EZ helping M.C. deal with the consequences. In addition, he finds it difficult to find himself in the group’s hierarchy.

Check out the trailer:

Mayans MC: learn more about the Sons of Anarchy spin-off series on FX

The spin-off takes place in a post-Sons of Anarchy world, from which Mayans MC is derived. In it, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes has just come out of prison and becomes the prospect of the biker club that gives the series its name, on the California-Mexico border.

From this, EZ needs to shape his new criminal identity in a city in which he was once the golden boy with the American dream at his fingertips.

The Mayans MC cast features Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

In addition, Noberto Barba, who directed the pilot, serves as an executive producer alongside co-creator Elgin James. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The 3rd season of Mayans MC will start airing on March 17th, on FX. Be sure to check it out!